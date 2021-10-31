Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 62.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of TER opened at $138.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.