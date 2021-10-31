Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,772 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $523.65 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $250.24 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.73 and its 200 day moving average is $463.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

