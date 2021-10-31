Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 82,344 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.