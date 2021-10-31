Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 178,400 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $20.16 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

