Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $206,751.41 and $1,021.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00068461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.66 or 0.99890100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.89 or 0.07039061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

