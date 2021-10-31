Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

NYSE POLY traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 1,357,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,740. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

