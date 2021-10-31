Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.