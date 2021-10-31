Piper Sandler Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.