Piper Sandler Comments on Columbia Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

