Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $81,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 137,599 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

