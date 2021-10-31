PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 61.9% in October

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:PMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 60,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
