PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 61.9% in October

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 60,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

