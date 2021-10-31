Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Position Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 739,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $794.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

