Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Position Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.99 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

