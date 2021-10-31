Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSXP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

PSXP stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 100,424 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

