Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

