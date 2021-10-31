Pfizer (PFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

