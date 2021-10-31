Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €153.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €145.20 ($170.82).

Shares of PFV opened at €216.00 ($254.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €180.63 and a 200 day moving average of €169.76. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a fifty-two week high of €218.50 ($257.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

