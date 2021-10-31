Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PAIC stock remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Petra Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.