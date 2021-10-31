Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €202.00 ($237.65). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €201.10 ($236.59), with a volume of 319,999 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

