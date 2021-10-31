Permission Coin (ASK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $341,159.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and $341,159.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,000.02 or 1.00031856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.18 or 0.06963172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022906 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

