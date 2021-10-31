PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.