Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.10 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

PRFT opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

