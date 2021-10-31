pEOS Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $16.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

