Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

PBA opened at $33.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.69%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

