Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

SPEC stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.16 million and a P/E ratio of -105.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. Inspecs Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.65 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 638 ($8.34).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

