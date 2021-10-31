Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

