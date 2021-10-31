PECULIUM Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One PECULIUM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $1.35 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00234181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

