PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.44 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.05.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

