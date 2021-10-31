PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of ZI opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 292.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,791,534 shares of company stock worth $1,777,425,150. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

