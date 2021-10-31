PDT Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of CHEF opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.