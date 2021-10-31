PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

