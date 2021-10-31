PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

