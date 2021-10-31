PDT Partners LLC Acquires 87,622 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,622 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,182,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $252.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.