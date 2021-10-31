PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.64. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.79%.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

