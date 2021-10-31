PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111,164 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $319,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $232.59 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.