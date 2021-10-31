PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $232.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.04. The company has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

