Park National Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Park National in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85. Park National has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 136.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

