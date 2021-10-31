Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 274,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on PANL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.