Paige K. Robbins Sells 565 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $463.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

