Paige K. Robbins Sells 565 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $463.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
