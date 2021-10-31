PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. PAE has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $923.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

