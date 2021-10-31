PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Sells $638,973.93 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

