Pacoca (PACOCA) Market Capitalization Tops $13.55 Million

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Pacoca coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pacoca has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Pacoca has a market cap of $13.55 million and $2.02 million worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

About Pacoca

Pacoca’s total supply is 75,525,196 coins and its circulating supply is 69,483,491 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Buying and Selling Pacoca

