PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.