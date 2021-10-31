PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 429.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,875 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

