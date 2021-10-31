Oxygen (OXY) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $134.55 million and approximately $892,802.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,997,462 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

