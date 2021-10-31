Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) shares traded up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97. 428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

