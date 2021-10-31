Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $21,243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Outfront Media news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

