OST (OST) Price Down 44.1% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $59,578.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00231553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.