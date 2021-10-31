Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $348.78 million and $186.73 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

