Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Option Care Health worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

